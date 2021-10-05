Decomposing body of fast-rising, missing Warri-based comedian found in bedroom

The decomposing body of a fast-rising Warri-based comedian has been found in his room apartment days after he was declared missing.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Onomuakpokpo Ogheneochukome, also known as Brakin Face, said to also be a social media influencer.

Before his sudden death, reports said he was billed to host his first show titled, ‘Outsyd with Brakin Face’ on November 27 in Warri, with some A-list artistes expected to perform.

Confirming the recovery of the corpse, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, the comedian was found dead in his bedroom, on Sunday, after being searched for since last Friday.

He said the corpse was…