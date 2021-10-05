FG, IFAD score Ogun VCDP-AF implementation high

OGUN State Government has received commendation for the utilisation of the mechanised advantage under the Federal Government’s Value-Chain Development Programme Additional Funding (VCDP-AF).

The step, according to members of the 9th joint FG/IFAD team has been helping to increase rice and cassava production, enhance industrialisation, create employment opportunities for youths and smallholder farmers, as well as link them to markets.

The team made this submission during a supervision mission to the State to assess some farms, processing centres and markets in Obafemi-Owode and Odeda out of the eight implementing Local Government Areas.

The team leader, Madam Mariatu Kamara, expressed…