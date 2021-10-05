‘I doesn’t like to dance’

I am sure my readers would have thought the editors didn’t do their work by allowing such a grammatical error appear as a title of a published article in their paper. Kindly excuse the editors and indeed the writer of this article as this topic is crafted on the basis of a sentence from a foreign graduate who came to the NYSC for mobilisation for National Service. For the records, this particular candidate was among the ones who were blocked from participating in National Service on the basis of poor performance in the pre-screening test usually conducted by the NYSC to weed out fake graduates. I will come back to this later. Just recently, the outgoing Director-General of the Nigeria…