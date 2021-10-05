Independence and repercussions of colonisation

AS usual, Nigeria celebrated its independence anniversary like it had been doing since October 1, 1960. It’s indeed an indelible day that every patriotic citizen of Nigeria, though happy, saw the actual reflection of the saddened reality of our country.

We are living with no access to good roads, no clean water, no standard power supply, no qualitative education and with many poverty-related diseases due to poor health care provision.

It is in the colonial master’s policy to sow a seed of problems in the soil of every country that is their colony in order to take advantage of those problems to enjoy the indirect imperialism or neocolonialism.

British rulers while departing implemented…