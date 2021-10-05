Microsoft announces Windows 11 availability on Window 10 PCs, others

Microsoft has announced the availability of Windows 11 around the world beginning from Tuesday, October 5, 2021, through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11.

A few of the top features Windows 11 has to offer, according to Microsoft, are: “New Features that Bring you Closer to What you Love; Chat from Microsoft Teams is a new experience that helps bring you closer to the people you care about; Microsoft Store on Windows has been redesigned from the ground up to be easier to build for, and make it more seamless for customers to find and browse apps, games and entertainment all in one place; Snap Layouts and Groups offer a more powerful way to…