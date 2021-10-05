Microsoft begins global rollout of Windows 11

Microsoft is rolling out its first major Windows update in six years. Starting Tuesday, Windows 11 will be available as a free download to existing Windows users depending on the hardware and age of their PC device. Microsoft previously said its “phased and measured” approach to introducing the new operating system will begin with Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come preloaded with Windows. Users will be notified when they’re eligible for the update from now through mid-2022.

While the update isn’t quite the substantial change from Windows 8 to Windows 10 that came out in 2015, Windows 11 features a handful of notable design changes, including a new interface that is intended to…