Nigeria’s security challenges beyond FG ― Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has cried out that the prevailing security challenges facing the country should not be left for the Federal Government alone, noting that the festering crises require a holistic action plan by all component units of the federation.

He lamented that the sentiments of politics, ethnicity and religion have combined to hold the country spellbound under the vice-grip of insecurity and urged stakeholders to be in the vanguard of finding a permanent solution to the problem.

Lawan spoke in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Tuesday, when governor Udom Emmanuel led him to Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, where he commissioned a section of the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual…