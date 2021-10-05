One in six young Nigerians feels depressed ― UNICEF report

UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children 2021 report says that in Nigeria, one in six young people aged 15 to 24 said they often feel depressed, have little interest in doing things, or are worried, nervous or anxious.

Early findings from the international survey conducted by UNICEF and Gallup of approximately 20,000 children and adults in 21 countries, including Nigeria indicated that a median of 1 in 5 young people aged 15 to 24 surveyed said they often feel depressed or have little interest in doing things.

In the most comprehensive look at the mental health of children, adolescents and caregivers in the 21st century, the UN body said that more than 1 in 7 adolescents aged 10–19…