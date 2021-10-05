Over N13trn pension assets invested in various sectors of economy ― PenCom

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that an accumulated pension asset in excess of N13 trillion, is invested in various sectors of the Nigerian economy and still growing.

The Director-General PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar made this known in her goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the two-days sensitization workshop on the “Eradication of Pension Fraud in Nigeria”.

Pension assets have continued its growth trajectory monthly, soaring to N12.78 trillion as of July 31, 2021.

In its recent data, PenCom stated that the pension fund asset stood at N12.31 trillion as of December 31, 2020, and soared to N12.78 trillion by July 31, 2021, indicating a difference of N47…