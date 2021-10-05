



Reps ask Buhari to name NASS member sponsoring terrorism

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammdu Buhari to demonstrate sufficient political will by making public the identity of the National Assembly member alleged sponsoring terrorism. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of Privilege sponsored by Hon. Ben Igbakpa, who expressed grave concern over the weighty allegation against […]

