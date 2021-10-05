South-South governors back Wike on VAT legal battle

GOVERNORS of the South-South states, on Monday, declared their support for the ongoing agitation by some states, led by Rivers State, for states to be collecting the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods in the country.

At the meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, holding 18 months after the last one held in Asaba, Delta State, the governors also approved the establishment of a regional security outfit to handle insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, was, however, absent at the meeting. Briefing journalists after the meeting, chairman of the forum and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said, “After an extensive…