Start-Rite school produces global scholars in Microsoft Office Specialist certification exam

About 23 students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja, recently sat for and passed the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination powered by New Horizons, world’s leading IT training company, the school’s ICT Partner.

Being certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist demonstrates that these students have the skills needed to get the most out of any Office even at a developmental stage. Microsoft Office Specialist expert is a trained professional whose skills are used in a variety of business functions across many different industries.

A Microsoft Office Specialist uses skills to engage in a variety of tasks such as word processing, data entry, power-point…