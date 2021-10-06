Bandits operate brazenly with total disregard for military presence ― Reps

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed concern over the activities of bandits who carry out their activities in broad daylight and in large numbers with total disregard for the presence of the personnel of the deployed special security/military task team in Sokoto State.

The lawmakers who frowned at the state of insecurity ravaging the country hence resolved to summon the Ministers of Defence and Police Affairs to appear before the House and brief it on mechanisms being employed to tackle the menace.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Musa Sarki Adar on the urgent need to address the worsening security…