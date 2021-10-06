BOWEN varsity honours medical student who won Osun govt Independence essay competition

It was another celebration galore at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, when the principal officers of the institution and academic staff led by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Joshua Ogunwole assembled to honour Master Victor Adeyemo, a 400L student at the College of Health Sciences of the institution, who won this year’s Osun State Annual Independence Essay Competition, organized for all tertiary institutions in the country, held recently. Master Victor Adeyemo, a 400L Medicine and Surgery, won a brand new Toyota car as the overall best applicant in the competition.

Speaking at the celebration ceremony held on Tuesday at the university’s Library, the Vice-Chancellor…