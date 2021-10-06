Buhari’s terrorism allegation: Ghana on red alert, says Rep

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday asked President Muhammdu Buhari to demonstrate sufficient political will by making public the identity of the National Assembly member alleged to be sponsoring terrorism.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion of privilege sponsored by a member representing Ethiope East and West constituency in Delta Honourable Ben Igbakpa, who expressed grave concern over the weighty allegation against a serving member of the ninth Assembly by the president. Igbakpa disclosed that Nige- ria lawmakers are on watch list in Ghana as a result of the allegation President Muhammadu Buhari made that one of them is sponsoring terrorism in the…