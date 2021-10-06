FMC Lokoja commissions first endoscopic machine in Kogi

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja on Tuesday commissioned the first endoscopic machine in Kogi State.

The endoscopic machine according to FMC Lokoja Medical Director, Dr Olatunde Alabi, would put an end to the medical tourism of patients from Kogi State.

He said the machine would help to examine patients that have a bleeding peptic ulcer, cancer of the stomach, cancer of the throat, cancer of the duodenum, bleeding from the anus and many more.

Alabi said when a patient is diagnosed with the machine, it would enable the medical personnel to put in place the necessary surgical treatment.

Explaining further, the medical director said “endoscopic means a machine that can be used to…