K1, Davido, Teni, others set for ‘Eko On Show’ festival

Lagos State Government has announced a special live festival tagged ‘Eko On Show’ to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The ‘Eko On Show’, holding on Friday, 15 October at the exquisite Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, will be a hybrid festival featuring an exhilarating line up of some of Nigeria’s top entertainment and fashion powerhouse via music concert, fashion shows, dance production, and a tantalizing array of food and drink.

Speaking Tuesday at the media unveiling of the Festival, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture said Lagos is marking this year’s independence anniversary in a different way and…