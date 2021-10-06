Kidnappers now use motorparks as operational centres, Police warn

The Police High Command on Tuesday has warned motorparks operators to be vigilant over the new means being used by kidnappers to carry out their nefarious activities across the country.

Parading 34 suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery, gun running, car snatching amongst others in Abuja, the spokesman of the command, CP Frank Mba, said that kidnappers are now using designated motorparks as their operational centres to commit crimes.

Mba stated that kidnappers would go to a designated motorpark, load passengers, depart the park innocently and then would establish communication with other members of their kidnapping gang about their movements.

According to him, “the…