Kogi CJ asks lawyers to cooperate with judges, harps on judiciary financial autonomy

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Richard Olorunfemi has asked the lawyers in the state to see themselves as critical stakeholders in the administration of justice and cooperate with Judges in the state in order to effectively dispense justice to the people.

The Hon. Chief Judge made the demand while presenting newly appointed Judges for the High Court of Justice to the state’s four branches of the Nigerian Bar Association at the judiciary headquarters in Lokoja this morning.

The newly appointed Judges are Hon. Justice Abubakar Suleiman Ibrahim, Hon. Justice Sulayman Abdallah and Hon. Justice Aminu Ali Eri. The CJ said they are “highly cerebral, have the knowledge of the…