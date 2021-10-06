Nigeria’s payment system attracted $500m investment in 5years ― CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the country’s payment system, between 2015 and 2020, had attracted the investment of about $500m in firms run by Nigerian founders.

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele who revealed this on Wednesday, also urged financial institutions to leverage new knowledge and technology tools to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian payment system.

Emefiele, who gave the advice at the 31st Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors on Wednesday in Enugu, noted that the robust payment system had continued to evolve toward meeting the needs of households and businesses in Nigeria.

According to him, the…