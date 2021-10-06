Police has no hands in the killing of DSS personnel in Imo ― CP

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed the rumours of their involvement in the killing of DSS personnel in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Hussiani Rabiu said this in a statement issued in Owerri by the Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abatham.

He described the information making the rounds on social media published by a national newspaper – Daily Post Newspaper dated 5th of October, 2021, captioned “HOW A POLICE OFFICER ALLEGEDLY KILLED A DSS OPERATIVE IN IMO” as false.

The CP described the report as “the most unfortunate”, adding that the command was pained by the publication especially, when it’ was from a notable newsprint.

He…