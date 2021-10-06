UNICEF, BASG, Fahimta partner to train 120 volunteers on child-friendly initiatives

In a determined effort to boost mother and child health, Bauchi State Government, UNICEF Nigeria and a Bauchi based NGO, Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative are collaborating to train 120 community volunteers in child-friendly initiatives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 5-day-training, on Tuesday, Bauchi State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo commended UNICEF for the continuous support in different sectors of the development of the state and its people over the years.

The commissioner expressed happiness with the training of the 120 youth volunteers on real-time monitoring for the child-friendly community initiative (CFCI) held at the Banquet Hall…