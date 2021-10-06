We need stakeholders’ summit —ADC chairman

Chief Ralph Okey-Nwosu, chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), one of the parties fielding candidates for the November 6, governorship poll, sheds light on the frightening security situation in the state and offers possible solution.

WHAT do you think about the current security situation in Anambra State as the Election Day approaches?

Not less than 30 innocent lives have been lost in Anambra state in what I must say has to do with November 6th, 2021 Anambra Governorship election. It started with the tragic incident involving two security personnel attached to APGA Charles Soludo. Since then many more persons were murdered callously. Until the massive onslaught of this and…