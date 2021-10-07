Amotekun kills suspected kidnapper in Ondo

A member of the kidnap syndicate, identified as Kunle, has been shot dead by men of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun after abducting a victim in Iwopin waterside in Ogun State.

Kunle and some other suspected kidnappers have successfully abducted a trader from Ogun State, Folorunsho Shakirudeen in Ondo State and were heading to the riverine area of Ondo State when they were intercepted by men of the Amotekun.

It was gathered that the kidnap syndicate have demanded N10m as a ransom for the release of Shakirudeen but reduced it to N2illiom and the criminals were moving the victim from Okitipupa to the coastal community when they ran into Amotekun men.

It was also gathered…