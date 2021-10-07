Anambra poly to commence HND programmes soon —Management

Management of the Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, has disclosed that the polytechnic will soon commence its Higher National Diploma programmes in the institution.

The rector of the institution, Dr Nneka Mefor, who made the disclosure during the fourth and fifth matriculation ceremonies for the National Diploma students of the Polytechnic, held at the school’s auditorium recently, noted that the HND programmes would commence in earnest, once the challenges of the ongoing projects, improved condition of service, recruitment of more staff and other infrastructural development in the Institution were addressed.

While advising the new students to commit themselves to self discipline,…