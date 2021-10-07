Benue traditional rulers’ SOS – Tribune Online

LAST week, second class traditional rulers from the 14 local government areas of Tiv extraction in Benue State raised the alarm over alleged plans by Fulani herdsmen to eliminate Tiv people from Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states. The traditional rulers, who made the allegation during a courtesy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, the state capital, called on the Federal Government to immediately take necessary actions to ensure that displaced Tiv people currently in different IDP camps in the state returned to their ancestral homes. The group’s spokesman, Chief Daniel Abomtse, alleged that the Tiv people were constantly being “chased away from their ancestral homes in those…