Calabar High Court again reschedules ruling on UCTH contract dispute

A High Court sitting in Calabar has again rescheduled ruling on a motion to strike out a case against the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) over a contract dispute.

The case with Suit No. HC/316/2020 is between Obi Achara & Co. (claimant) vs. the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Management Board (respondent)

The case arose following a contract dispute between claimants and the respondents over the construction of a COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the Teaching Hospital at the cost of about 68 million naira.

The claimant had earlier presented 16 exhibits against the defendants to back up his claims before closing its case while the defendant applied for a motion to…