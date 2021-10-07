Chartered Arbitrators elect Prof Ajogwu as president

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators has announced the election of Professor Fabian Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as its President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Ajogwu steps into the position with the retirement of Aare Afe Babalola SAN, as the president of the institute, who made significant contributions towards the growth of the Institute during his tenure.

According to the statement signed by the Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Shola Oshodi-John, Ajogwu, a Lagos Business School’s Professor of Corporate Governance would bring years of arbitration and governance to the leadership of the institute.

Ajogwu is an alumnus of the Said…