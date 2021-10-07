Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja

There were chaotic scenes at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday as members thronged the venue of the ongoing meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC hall was filled to capacity with seats barely available for members who wanted to be part of the crucial decisions that were to be made particularly on offices zoning.

Officials had a hard time controlling the crowd in the hall.

Thursday’s meeting was apparently the most attended since the party lost power at the centre in 2015, with party members, many of whom had not been participating in its activities, saying they wanted to be present to contribute their views to the important…