IGP deploys Bankole as new Commissioner of Police in Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, has deployed Lanre Bankole, as the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, after the retirement of Edward Ajogun from service.

Bankole until his new appointment was Commissioner of Police Interpol Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, Lagos.

The new CP is a graduate of English and Literature, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and a holder of LLB in Law from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, and BL from Nigeria Law school Lagos.

He joined the Nigeria police as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in March 1990 and has worked in various capacities in different parts of the country such as Akwa Ibom…