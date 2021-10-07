NiMET pledges commitment to improving infrastructure

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has unveiled plans to execute projects worth N2billion in the marine sector.

The director general of the agency, Professor Mansur Matazu, said the project was geared towards improving the marine meteorological programs and activities.

Speaking with aviation journalists in Lagos, the NiMET DG while declaring that his management had made lots of progress in the marine forecasting services with the acquisition, and ready to install automatic weather display system along the coastal waters, equally hinted of the ongoing process of procuring marine ocean buoying for its six marine stations.

His words: “These projects have the potential to ward off the…