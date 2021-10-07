No plan to reinstate disbanded SARS ― IGP

The Police High Command on Thursday dismissed the speculation making the rounds that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Special Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the IGP said “SARS is gone for good.”

According to the statement, while describing the report as false and misleading, the IGP called on the members of the public to disregard the report which “is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public.”

The…