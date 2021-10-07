Over 1,900 Nigerian travellers found with possible false COVID-19 negative results ― Tomori

Chairman, Ministerial Experts Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Response, Professor Oyewale Tomori, says no fewer than 1,900 Nigerian travellers were in the last five months found to be COVID-19 positive on arrival at their international destinations including the UK, Ghana and Mali despite negative results before departure from the country.

Professor Tomori, who spoke at the 2021 Health Week of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), University College Hospital, Ibadan Chapter, said that the high number of positive results recorded by international health authorities outside the country implied that some Nigerians were falsifying COVID-19 test results.

He stated: “There…