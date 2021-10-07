PDP not behind insecurity in Imo, threatens to drag APC to court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has debunked claims allegedly credited to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, government accusing the opposition party of aiding and abetting the spate of insecurity in the state.

The party, however, warned that it would no longer take those hateful allegations by Uzodinma and his aides lightly again as it would be compelled to challenge the APC government legally.

In a press release issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen in Owerri, by Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, Acting State Publicity Secretary of Imo PDP, the party declared that its leaders are law-abiding and responsible citizens who “can never embark on actions…