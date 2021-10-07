Reps probe alleged plan by AMCON to float Nigeria Eagle Airline with Arik Air assets

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed authorities of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to halt ongoing plans to issue Air Operators’ Certificate (AOC) to the Nigeria Eagle Airline being midwifed by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji issued the notice during an investigative hearing held in Abuja which was attended by the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) branch of the National Union of Pensioners, (NUP).

According to the petitioners, AMCON has acquired Arik Air properties and decided to change its name to Nigeria Eagle Airline…