UNICEF to support Oyo on improving access to medical oxygen

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has promised to support the Oyo State government in addressing the availability of medical oxygen in the state.

UNICEF Country Health Specialist, Dr Khalilu Muhammad, speaking at the Oyo State stakeholder engagement meeting on oxygen security in Oyo State, said efforts are ongoing at the national level to develop a medical oxygen system for the country.

According to him, COVID-19 and the attendant challenges had further exposed the need for medical oxygen.

He said: “To do that, we need the right kind of human resources, training and also the equipment to be able to diagnose and administer medical oxygen at the right grade, and those equipment…