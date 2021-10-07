We are committed to improving welfare of our seafarers — NPA

THE Acting Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko has affirmed the commitment and determination of the Authority to improving the welfare of seafarers in the sub sector towards providing improved and efficient services to the growth of the country.

Koko made these remarks during a presentation of a goodwill message at the 2021 World Maritime Day celebration with the theme “Seafarers at the core of Shipping Future”, organized by the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Lagos.

The NPA Acting MD charged stakeholders, to make available a friendly environment to the seafarers in view of the critical role they play out at sea on behalf of the Nigerian…