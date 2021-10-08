73 per cent candidates score 5 credits as NABTEB releases result

With a vow to continue to apply strategies that ensure that malpractice is drastically reduced in its examination, the registrar of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, yesterday announced the release of 2021 in school National Business Certificate/National Technical Examinations.

Prof Isiugo-Abanihe who spoke with journalists in Benin disclosed that a total of 83,504 candidates sat for the examination as against 58,340 who sat for the same examination last year.

She said that an analysis of the enrollment for the 2021 NBC/NTC examinations showed that candidates enrolled for 16 engineering trades, seven construction trades, nine…