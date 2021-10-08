‘Africa can benefit from $739bn halal industry’

THE Deputy Director of Institute of Tropical Agriculture and Food Security, Universiti, Putra, Malaysia, Dr Awis Sazili, has projected the global halal food market size to reach $739.59 billion by 2025.

Africa, he said, could take advantage of the galal industry for economic development.

Sazili spoke at the Nigeria halal industry virtual symposium organised by the Halal Compliance and Food Safety (HaCFoS) attended by participants from different countries including Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

Chairman of HaCFoS, Professor Luqman Zakariyah, said the industry’s aim was to ensure that Nigerians live a healthy lifestyle and make them aware of the benefits inherent in…