Beyond Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (VI)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah asks rhetorically in the Holy Qur’an 35:44: “Do they not travel through the earth, and see what was the end of those before them, though they were superior to them in strength? Nor is God to be frustrated by anything whatever in the heavens or on earth: for He is All-Knowing, All-Powerful”.

Both the physical and metaphorical senses of the term ‘Hijrah’ are expounded in two verses describing the disbelievers’ abandonment of the Quran, treating it as foolish nonsense. God says: “In arrogance: talking nonsense about the (Qur’an), like one telling fables by night” (Quran 23:67) and, “Then the Messenger will…