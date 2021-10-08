Buhari receives NNPC’s certificate of incorporation

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the certificate of incorporation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Taking possession of the document at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday, he said the country expects nothing less from the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer, and the Chief Finance Officer, “than the realization of a global national oil company that this nation desires and deserves.”

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), under the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was expected to transform to a limited…