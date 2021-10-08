Ekiti State a toddler @ 25? Objection my lord!

RECENTLY, Ekiti State celebrated 25 years of its creation by the then military junta of late General Sani Abacha. Coincidentally, the celebration which continues to generate excitement and euphoria amongst the citizens of the state appears to be a fore-taste of the huge celebration in the work for the third year anniversary of the administration of His Excellency Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi. As usual, this epochal event has drawn unwarranted flaks from some critical elements and stake holders in the state. Indeed these criticisms are not unexpected, especially in a democratic society and more importantly, given the different political leanings and ideological configuration of these…