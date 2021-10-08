Family, friends pay tribute to Captain Hosa Okunbo

At the second night of tributes a close-knit circle of Okunbo family members and bosom friends converged at Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo’s residence in GRA Benin in what could be described as a heartfelt evening laced by the sincerity in the eyes and voices of the many who spoke in commemoration of the patriarch.

Awe-inspiring words stimulated the atmosphere, as guests shared compelling stories of personal experiences, sacrifices, and endeavours made by the man they regard as a pillar and colossal symbol. In the words of a guest, “Cappi was everything to everyone”.

Meanwhile, the creme-de-la-creme of Nigeria’s political class also paid their last respects to the late billionaire…