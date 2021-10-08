Heineken hosts James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ movie screening in style

Premium beer brand, Heineken, last weekend, hosted Nigeria’s entertainment industry to the James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ movie screening at the EbonyLife Place in Lagos.

The glamorous event pulled the presence of A-list celebrities Segun Arinze, Mo Abudu, British deputy high commissioner Ben Llewllyn; President, Silverbird Group, Guy Murray Bruce; Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, and other high profile stakeholders in the entertainment and alcohol-beverage industry, consumers from select cities, as well as winners of the earlier launched Heineken/Bond mission activations.

The green carpet which received guests as they were elegantly ushered in by hostesses in lush…