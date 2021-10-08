Kwara rated first in UBEC project execution in North Central

Kwara State has been rated first among its equals in the North Central states for the approach is adopted for the ongoing school infrastructural development.

Presenting his report after a four-day tour of Kwara State as part of the nationwide tour of the APC states that received UBEC grants to assess how the funds are being utilised, the national APC Media team, led by Dr Tom Ohikere, said that there are evidential achievements of the UBEC/SUBEB projects across three senatorial districts in the state.

“We have seen evidential achievements of the UBEC/SUBEB projects spread across the three senatorial districts. We were amazingly stunned by the quality of the projects executed….