More Oyo APC groups reject zoning committee for state congress

More groups of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have rejected the setting up of a zoning committee for the forthcoming state congress of the party by the former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala led Elders Advisory Council.

Toeing the line of the Unity Forum in rejecting the zoning committee were the Bayo Adelabu group, Joseph Tegbe group, Zenith Labour Party, Niyi Akintola group which jointly issued a communiqué on Thursday.

The communiqué signed by representatives of the groups and released by Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi said the constitution of the committee on zoning by the “so-called Advisory committee” is alien to the constitution and practice of the APC.

The…