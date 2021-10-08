Nigeria set to develop Clean Cooking policy

Federal Government has concluded arrangements for the development of a clean cooking policy.

Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor gave the assurance at the just concluded Nigerian Clean Cooking Forum organised by the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cooking in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment with support from Heinrich Boell Stiftung (HBS) and Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP).

Ikeazor stated that it is unacceptable that Nigeria should have the greatest number of people dying in Africa as a result of the lack of access to clean cooking.

While pledging Federal Government’s determination to develop a policy framework for clean cooking in the country, she disclosed…