OAU Muslim graduates prepare 200 for economic empowerment

ABOUT 200 youths have benefitted from an economic empowerment workshop organised by Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), Ibadan chapter.

The one-day workshop, which was held in Ibadan with the theme ‘Seeking Socio-economic security: The Islamic Panacea’, had in attendance participants who cut across all ages, genders and religions.

The participants were enlightened on writing acceptable business proposals to investors, starting business with zero capital, business opportunities in agriculture such as mushroom farming, snail rearing, bee farming, rabbit raising and other modern ways of backyard farming with little capital.

They were also acquainted with…