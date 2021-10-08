Private varsities’ access to tetfund financial aid, beginning of transformation ― CVCRPUN Chairman

The emergence of the Private university initiative in Nigeria in 1999 during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, brought about sanity into the Nigerian university educational system.

The development has led to the resuscitation of academic stability, quality education, skills acquisitions and character upright in the system.

The private university system has created learning environment centres, where graduates can be found worthy of knowledge and in character.

On this note, if the Federal Government would review its policy on the eligibility of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (tetfund) financial aid access opportunity to also private tertiary institutions in the country, the…