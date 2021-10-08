SERVICOM boss lauds doctors, PTF, others on COVID-19

The National Coordinator SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has applauded the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), for their love for the nation to call off its month-long strike at Customers Service Week.

Akajemeli, who gave the commendation at a press conference in Abuja to mark “Customers Service Week”, also commended Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), for their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other professional bodies for their concerns to render quality service to Nigerians.

It is recalled that in August, the doctor’s union embarked on strike, following a disagreement with the Federal Government over the non-availability of medical equipment at…